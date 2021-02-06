Exit West – Obamas production to adapt Pakistani author's novel with Riz Ahmed

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production business Higher Ground Productions announced six new projects in development for Netflix Inc on Friday.

Adapting British-Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid’s novel Exit West into a film, the book narrates the story of a young couple who find magical doors to transport them to other places. But surprisingly, they find themselves in the middle of a global refugee crisis.

Former President of USA, Barack Obama had named it as one of the best books he read in 2017. The upcoming project will star the Pakistani-British actor Riz Ahmed.

Other projects that are in the pipeline include, a science-fiction movie called Satellite, which will be produced with T Street. T Street is a production company run by Star Wars director Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman.

Moreover a project Tenzing is also in the production phase and it revolves around the story of the Nepalese-Indian man who first reached the summit of Mount Everest with Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand.

A feature film, The Young Wife is about a woman who feels out of sync as a storm approaches on her wedding day.

The company is also developing two TV series. Firekeeper’s Daughter is a thriller based on a young adult novel by Angeline Boulley about an 18-year-old Ojibwe tribe member who reluctantly goes undercover in a police investigation on her reservation while the other series is a nature documentary about national parks.

Netflix said the projects will be released over the next few years but did not give exact release dates.

The Obamas signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix in 2018. Their earlier Netflix projects include American Factory, which won an Oscar in 2020 for best documentary.