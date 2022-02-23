Nawaz ruled out of Australia series after Pakistan updates Test squad
Nawaz ruled out of Australia series after Pakistan updates Test squad
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced an updated Test squad for the upcoming Australia series. 

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the series because of a foot injury and he will not be replaced, while Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed have now been added as traveling reserves, a statement from the PCB said.

Mohammad Haris has been added to the reserve players list. However, he, along with Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah have been advised to participate in the Pakistan Cup, which commences on March 2, PCB said.

The much-awaited Test series against Australia will commence on March 4 in Rawalpindi. This will be the first time an Aussie squad will visit Pakistan in 24 years.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mahmood.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

