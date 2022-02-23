Nawaz ruled out of Australia series after Pakistan updates Test squad
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced an updated Test squad for the upcoming Australia series.
All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the series because of a foot injury and he will not be replaced, while Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed have now been added as traveling reserves, a statement from the PCB said.
Mohammad Haris has been added to the reserve players list. However, he, along with Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah have been advised to participate in the Pakistan Cup, which commences on March 2, PCB said.
The much-awaited Test series against Australia will commence on March 4 in Rawalpindi. This will be the first time an Aussie squad will visit Pakistan in 24 years.
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mahmood.
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.
ICYMI: Australia have named their squad for three ODIs and one T20 against Pakistan #PAKvAUS— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 22, 2022
See the full details here: https://t.co/LYj33si8de pic.twitter.com/fM8ykVieHR
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Nawaz ruled out of Australia series after Pakistan updates Test squad10:59 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Two TTP militants killed in intelligence-based operation in DI Khan, ...10:28 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran lands in Moscow on historic visit to Russia09:54 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- PSL7, Qualifier 1: Multan Sultans set a 'defendable' target for ...09:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- 10 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Hoshab area in ...09:19 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with sizzling dance moves at Dubai ...04:50 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Meera and Sangeeta bring back old Lollywood charm with killer dance ...06:00 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Hira Mani's hilarious banter with sons wins hearts03:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022