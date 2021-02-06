'Main Tera' - Azaan Sami Khan set to release debut album

Web Desk
04:39 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
'Main Tera' - Azaan Sami Khan set to release debut album
Share

Azaan Sami Khan has made his mark in the Pakistani music industry by composing tunes for hit films Parey Hut Love and Superstar.

The son of Adnan Sami Khan and Zeba Bakhtiar is now all set to officially arrive in the world of music, as he is releasing his debut album Main Tera.

His first independent piece of work also marks HUM Records' first production, featuring 63 musicians and technicians from five countries — Pakistan, UK, Macedonia, Turkey and India.

Giving a glimpse of his upcoming venture, the musician announced his next step in his musical journey:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Azaan Sami Khan (@azaanskhn)

"Hum milenge. Awaaz meri hogi lekin tum khud ko sunoge. Kuch gile shikwe kareinge, kuch baathein mohabbat ki, muskurahatein khilengi aur kuch ruke aansoon girenge. lekin dilon ki mulaqat tay hai....kyun ke Main Tera... see you soon inshAllah ❤️????????", he captioned.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Azaan Sami Khan (@azaanskhn)

Directed by ace-filmmaker Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, Main Tera has been shot by Salman Razzaq Khan and features Maheen Siddiqui.

Fans who have been hooked up to Khan's tunes from films Parey Hut Love and Superstar are anxiously waiting for his new album.

Ali Zafar and Aima Baig set to release Ve Mahiya 08:01 PM | 30 Dec, 2020

Pakistani singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig have collaborated for their latest singing venture, Ve Mahiya. The teasers ...

More From This Category
Solidarity Day – Pakistani celebs voice support ...
03:38 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Legendary star Christopher Plummer passes away at ...
04:13 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Bakhtawar's bridal emerald green reception outfit ...
03:27 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
German vlogger Christian Betzmann embraces Islam
01:19 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Shaan-e-Pakistan brings first phygital fashion ...
12:46 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Neha Dhupia recalls fat shaming incidents after ...
06:27 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Solidarity Day – Pakistani celebs voice support for Kashmiris
03:38 PM | 6 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr