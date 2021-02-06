'Main Tera' - Azaan Sami Khan set to release debut album

Azaan Sami Khan has made his mark in the Pakistani music industry by composing tunes for hit films Parey Hut Love and Superstar.

The son of Adnan Sami Khan and Zeba Bakhtiar is now all set to officially arrive in the world of music, as he is releasing his debut album Main Tera.

His first independent piece of work also marks HUM Records' first production, featuring 63 musicians and technicians from five countries — Pakistan, UK, Macedonia, Turkey and India.

Giving a glimpse of his upcoming venture, the musician announced his next step in his musical journey:

"Hum milenge. Awaaz meri hogi lekin tum khud ko sunoge. Kuch gile shikwe kareinge, kuch baathein mohabbat ki, muskurahatein khilengi aur kuch ruke aansoon girenge. lekin dilon ki mulaqat tay hai....kyun ke Main Tera... see you soon inshAllah ❤️????????", he captioned.

Directed by ace-filmmaker Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, Main Tera has been shot by Salman Razzaq Khan and features Maheen Siddiqui.

Fans who have been hooked up to Khan's tunes from films Parey Hut Love and Superstar are anxiously waiting for his new album.