‘Heera Mandi’: Aishwarya, Madhuri, and Deepika to star in new project on Lahore’s red-light area
MUMBAI – Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on his dream project Heera Mandi, which will have top Bollywood actresses including Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, and Priyanka Chopra.
The film touches upon the topic of prostitution. Heera Mandi is set in the Walled City of Lahore and deals with the culture of the red light area of Punjab’s capital. The movie focuses on the living of sex workers.
As per the sources, Bhansali is personally doing the casting for the ambitious project and these names haven’t been finalised yet. Earlier, it was speculated that Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and Heera Mandi were the same projects.
Shooting for Heera Mandi will commence in the first quarter of 2021. It will be made on a large scale, like all other projects of Devdas director.
