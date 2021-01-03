Pakistan Army shoots 16th Indian spy quadcopter along LoC: ISPR
03:55 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Army shoots 16th Indian spy quadcopter along LoC: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army shot down another Indian spy drone after it intruded into Pakistan territory near Chakothi Sector, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Army spokesperson said that the Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter today in Chakothi Sector along LOC. The quadcopter intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of LOC.

It was the second spy quadcopter of 2021 to be shot down in a week time as the first one was down on January 1 in the Nausheri Sector along LOC.

Earlier a Pakistan Army soldier has embraced martyrdom as Indian troops committed an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khui Ratta along the Line of Control (LoC).

