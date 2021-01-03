PM Imran condemns killing of coal miners, directs to arrest culprits

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the killing of eleven coal miners in the Machh area of Balochistan on Sunday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the premier wrote, the condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Machh Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism.”

The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Machh Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism. Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the govt — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 3, 2021

Khan also directed Frontier Corps Balochistan to arrest the attackers. Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the govt”, he added.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has also lambasted the neighbor country for coward attack. She tweeted: “Terrorists now target poor coal miners in Machh Balochistan – murdering 11 & seriously wounding 4. Indian-funded terrorists in Balochistan getting more desperate as development comes to province. Socio econ empowerment & Insaf for the Baloch are how we will defeat the terrorists.”

Terrorists now target poor coal miners in Machh Balochistan - murdering 11 & seriously wounding 4. Indian funded terrorists in Balochistan getting more desperate as development comes to province. Socio econ empowerment & Insaf for the Baloch are how we will defeat the terrorists. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) January 3, 2021

India has continued state-sponsored terrorism in Balochistan. Earlier in an attack on December 27, at least seven Frontier Corps personnel were martyred in an attack over their check post located near the Harnai area of Balochistan. The terrorists targeted an FC post located in the Shahrag area of Harnai late on Saturday.