Larry King hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES – American broadcaster Larry King has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, according to the US media.

The 87-year-old is being diagnosed there for over a week.

In a career spanning over 60 years, King has won multiple honours, including two Peabody Awards and an Emmy.

He has faced several health issues in recent years, including heart attacks, diabetes, angina, and lung cancer.

King's admission to hospital was first reported on 1 January by entertainment outlet Showbiz 411, which noted that he was being treated in isolation and was unable to receive family visits.

The talk show host rose to fame in the 1970s with his radio programme The Larry King Show.

He was then the host of Larry King Live on CNN, between 1985 and 2010, holding interviews with a host of guests, including politicians, athletes, entertainment figures, and conspiracy theorists.

He also wrote a column for the USA Today newspaper for over 20 years.

Most recently, King hosted another programme, Larry King Now, on Hulu and RT, Russia's state-controlled international broadcaster.

Two of his five children also died last year within weeks of each other, one from a heart attack, another from lung cancer.

In 1988 he founded the Larry King Cardiac Foundation, a charity which helps to fund heart treatment for those with limited financial means or no medical insurance.