Nadia Khan marries retired fighter pilot (VIDEO)

Pakistani TV host and actress Nadia Khan has got married for the third time in a simple and private ceremony at an Islamabad farmhouse.

Taking to Instagram, the morning show host shared adorable photos and a video of herself donning traditional bridal outfit during the event.

Introducing her husband, Nadia also said that her husband Faisal Mumtaz Rao is a retired Wing Commander.

“Requesting everyone to be very generous and kind on commenting about my husband Wing Commander Faisal Mumtaz Rao (retd) as he has been a fighter pilot in our prestigious Air Force and deserves immense respect like all the other brave officers of Pakistan forces.”

Close friends and immediate family attended the wedding ceremony.

The 41-year-old TV host was earlier married twice, and she is a mother of three children.