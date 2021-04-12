PM Imran launches Pakistan Single Window Act 2021 to facilitate trade
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday rolled out another landmark reform of Pakistan Single Window Act 2021 to facilitate imports and exports.
In a couple of tweets the premier said that the act will bring $500 mn annual savings & reduce cargo clearance time from days to hrs by integrating 75 regulatory depts: customs, banks, port authorities, shipping companies & brokers etc”.
Another landmark reform by PTI govt - the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) Act 2021. It paves the way for ease in imports & exports. PSW will bring $500 mn annual savings & reduce cargo clearance time from days to hrs by integrating 75 regulatory depts:— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 12, 2021
He said an independent authority will manage the Pakistan Single Window, which will be pivotal in unlocking Pakistan's potential to become a hub for international transit and trade.
PM Imran lauds overseas Pakistanis for remitting ... 11:17 AM | 12 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday thanked the overseas Pakistanis for keeping remittances above the ...
- Pakistan asks Twitter to remove anti-judiciary content08:08 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran launches Pakistan Single Window Act 2021 to facilitate trade08:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan President announces recovery from COVID-1907:51 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Bilawal announces to quit PDM as differences deepen07:41 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA – Pakistan set 141-run target for South Africa in 2nd T20I07:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Jannat Mirza's new dance video leaves fans awestruck04:32 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Sania Saeed and Hina Altaf to feature in drama Doar03:37 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Meera announces entering politics soon03:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021