PM Imran launches Pakistan Single Window Act 2021 to facilitate trade

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday rolled out another landmark reform of Pakistan Single Window Act 2021 to facilitate imports and exports.

In a couple of tweets the premier said that the act will bring $500 mn annual savings & reduce cargo clearance time from days to hrs by integrating 75 regulatory depts: customs, banks, port authorities, shipping companies & brokers etc”.

Another landmark reform by PTI govt - the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) Act 2021. It paves the way for ease in imports & exports. PSW will bring $500 mn annual savings & reduce cargo clearance time from days to hrs by integrating 75 regulatory depts: — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 12, 2021

He said an independent authority will manage the Pakistan Single Window, which will be pivotal in unlocking Pakistan's potential to become a hub for international transit and trade.