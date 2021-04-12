Pakistan asks Twitter to remove anti-judiciary content
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top telecommunication regulator has moved Twitter against the malicious trends and tweets vilifying the country's superior judiciary, according to an official statement.
"Twitter has particularly been informed that presence of such content and trends do not come under the definition of freedom of expression and hence must be taken down instantly as contempt of court [which] is one of the categories that holds high priority for the Authority," the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) said in a news release on Monday.
Approaching Twitter’s top management, PTA said the micro blogging platform had also been directed to effectively and expeditiously respond to the PTA's requests for removal of illegal and harmful online content to avoid any legal action.
PTA remained committed to facilitate and support digital platforms provided they remained compliant with laws of the land, it added.
