PM Imran lauds overseas Pakistanis for remitting over $2bn for 10th straight month
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday thanked the overseas Pakistanis for keeping remittances above the $2-billion mark for the tenth consecutive month.
The love and commitment of Overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan is unparalleled. You sent over $2 billion for 10 straight months despite Covid-19, breaking all records, the premier wrote on his official Twitter handle.
He said that your remittances rose to $2.7 billion in March, 43 percent higher than last year. So far this fiscal year, your remittances rose 26 percent. We thank you, I want to thank our overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances in Dec: $2.4 bn.
Pakistan received $2.26 billion worth of remittances in February, around the same level as the previous month. However, remittances saw a 24.2 percent increase as compared to last year’s corresponding month.
Remittance inflows during this Fiscal Year were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.
