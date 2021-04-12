FM Qureshi in Berlin to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD/BERLIN – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday arrived in Berlin on a two-day official visit to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations with Germany.

Taking it to Twitter, Qureshi, 64, wrote "Pleasure to be in Germany on the invitation of FM @HeikoMaas, as Pakistan and Germany celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations. Lang leben die Pakistanisch-Deutschen Beziehungen".

Pleasure to be in #Germany on the invitation of FM @HeikoMaas, as Pakistan and Germany celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations. Lang leben die Pakistanisch-Deutschen Beziehungen. ???????? ???????? — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 11, 2021

He was received by the Pakistani Ambassador to Germany Dr. Muhammad Faisal along with other senior officials of the German foreign ministry. The minister will hold meetings with businessmen and community leaders.

Qureshi also mentioned that Pakistan wants to expand parliamentary relations with Germany and further activate the already existing friendship between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the German embassy also launched a logo on Pakistan Germany 70 years’ diplomatic ties.

???????????????? friendship turns 70 this year! On 15 Oct 1951, we established diplomatic relations. To celebrate this milestone, we'll organize several events in coming months. Watch our video to see which logo marks this anniversary!#PakGermanDosti zindabaad!@GermanyinKHI @PakinGermany_ pic.twitter.com/InAEDkW7CD — Bernhard Schlagheck (@GermanyinPAK) April 12, 2021

The German Ambassador in Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck unveiled the logo and wrote, “Germany and Pakistan friendship turns 70 this year! On 15 Oct 1951, we established diplomatic relations. To celebrate this milestone, we'll organize several events in the coming months. Watch our video to see which logo marks this anniversary.”