PM Imran to address UN's ECOSOC forum today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will be addressing the United Nations Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development today.

The four-day discussion is being held virtually under Pakistan's presidency of ECOSOC from 12-15 April 2021. It aims to mobilise financial support to developing countries for revival from the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The premier will call on the international community to take bold and urgent decisions to respond to the challenges posed by the Covid-19, achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, and climate solutions.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will deliver the opening Statement at Special High-Level Segment of Economic and Social Council (@UNECOSOC) on Financing for Development (FfD) today. The Forum on FfD will continue from 12 to 15 April 2021 under Pakistan’s Presidency of ECOSOC. pic.twitter.com/DLznYDuJym — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 12, 2021

At least ten heads of state along with 50 Ministers will take part in the special segment. Six panel discussions regarding the themes of resilient recovery, recurrent debt crises, pandemic responses, and climate change will be held.

Last year in April, Khan advanced the “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries and, in January 2021, he proposed a 5-point financial action plan encompassing debt relief, creation and redistribution of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) by the IMF, larger concessional assistance, mobilization of climate finance, and end to illicit financial flows from the developing countries.