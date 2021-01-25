PM Imran presents 5-point agenda for global access to Covid vaccine in UNCTAD address
Web Desk
04:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
PM Imran presents 5-point agenda for global access to Covid vaccine in UNCTAD address
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called for developing a viable framework for an equitable and affordable supply of Covid-19 vaccine to the developing countries.

The premier virtually addressed the fourth session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Intergovernmental Group of Experts (IGE) on Financing for Development (FfD).

Khan suggested a five-point framework to fight the pandemic and recovering economies.

  • Creating a viable framework for equitable and affordable supply of Covid vaccines to developing countries
  • Additional debt relief by suspending debt repayments for the most stressed countries until the end of the pandemic
  • General allocation of special drawing rights of $500 billion to help alleviate the balance of payment pressures
  • Return of stolen assets held by corrupt politicians and criminals
  • Meeting the agreed target of mobilising $100b annually by developed countries for climate action in developing countries

Elaborating the agenda, the premier called for an equitable and affordable supply of coronavirus vaccines to developing countries and for expanding Covax — the World Health Organisation's (WHO) global shared vaccine programme.

This would enable the developing countries to spend their precious resources on socio-economic development needs, Khan added.

He also requested debt relief for the most stressed countries, suggesting it be extended till the pandemic ended and "restructuring of the public sector debt under an agreed and inclusive multilateral framework".

He asked the world community to expand concessional financing through multilateral development banks.

Counting on Pakistan's measures to combat Covid-19, the Prime Minister said our efforts have been aimed at ensuring that we save people from dying from the virus, and at the same time preventing them from dying from hunger.

He said our strategy has worked well so far but continuous efforts are needed to fully overcome the second wave of the virus.

PM Imran announces to launch 'no one go to bed ... 10:09 PM | 10 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday that the government is going to launch an ambitious ...

More From This Category
No Pakistani envoy will join Republic Day ...
03:23 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Saif Khokhar serves food to LDA employees, cops ...
02:53 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Motorist in Quetta miraculously escapes ...
02:03 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Wedding guests showered with US dollars ...
01:29 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
#K2Winter2021 – Bad weather deters Muhammad Ali ...
12:49 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Fresh clash reported among Indian, Chinese forces ...
12:10 PM | 25 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Remembering Chef Fatima Ali on 2nd death anniversary
04:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr