Journalist, activist IA Rehman passes away at 90

LAHORE – Renowned human rights activist and senior journalist Ibn Abdur Rehman alias IA Rehman breathed his last in Lahore today.

According to the family of the late columnist, he was a diabetic and also have complications related to blood pressure, but the cause of death is still unknown.

Rehman remained involved in journalism for over 6 decades. He became chief editor of the Pakistan Times newspaper in 1989 and founding chair of the Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy.

He also wrote for daily Dawn and was actively involved with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). He spent the Ziaul Haq period (1978–88) as the executive editor of weekly Viewpoint.

The deceased was born on September 1930 in Haryana, British India which is now part of India.

Besides working as an activist and journalist, he also authored three books including Jinnah as a Parliamentarian, Arts and Crafts of Pakistan, and Pakistan under Siege, a collection of his own columns.

Soon after the news of his demise, social media flooded with condolence messages.

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ RIP Ibn Abdur Rehman (1930-2021) A giant is no more. He stood for principles, not slogans; stands, not shows. He was our moral compass, our collective conscience. Thank you #IARehman, for your conviction, your wisdom, your life. pic.twitter.com/kAonGqZQaL — Adil Najam (@AdilNajam) April 12, 2021

Pakistan’s iconic #IARehman sahib passes away.Innalilahe wa innaelehe rajioon.He was in the vanguard of Pakistan’s democratic struggle, always in the forefront of human rights struggle for Pakistan’s weak& excluded...he was the best of Allah’s Creation... to Him We Shall Return — Nasim Zehra (@NasimZehra) April 12, 2021

A very sad day for #HumanRights activists. #IARehman was indeed a visionary leader & a mentor. His legacy will continue to guide us in resisting #Pakistan's worst ever #MartialLaw & #HumanRights abuses. Goodbye & #RIPRehman saib. Heartfelt condolences to @HRCP87 & his family. BG https://t.co/JMlflsSZCo — Bushra Gohar (@BushraGohar) April 12, 2021

Terrible news. I. A. Rehman -Pakistan's leading human rights defender, veteran journalist and public intellectual -has passed away. He was a mentor to countless rights activists, journalists & civil society leaders. It would be difficult to fill this void.#RIP Rehman Saheb! pic.twitter.com/7bVwI9dIT1 — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) April 12, 2021