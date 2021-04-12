Journalist, activist IA Rehman passes away at 90
11:47 AM | 12 Apr, 2021
Journalist, activist IA Rehman passes away at 90
LAHORE – Renowned human rights activist and senior journalist Ibn Abdur Rehman alias IA Rehman breathed his last in Lahore today.

According to the family of the late columnist, he was a diabetic and also have complications related to blood pressure, but the cause of death is still unknown.

Rehman remained involved in journalism for over 6 decades. He became chief editor of the Pakistan Times newspaper in 1989 and founding chair of the Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy.

He also wrote for daily Dawn and was actively involved with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). He spent the Ziaul Haq period (1978–88) as the executive editor of weekly Viewpoint.

The deceased was born on September 1930 in Haryana, British India which is now part of India.

Besides working as an activist and journalist, he also authored three books including Jinnah as a Parliamentarian, Arts and Crafts of Pakistan, and Pakistan under Siege, a collection of his own columns.

Soon after the news of his demise, social media flooded with condolence messages.

