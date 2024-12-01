Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistani govt jacks up Petrol by Rs3.72, Diesel by Rs3.29 per litre starting December 1

KARACHI – Another blow to inflation-hit Pakistanis as the federal government raised prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.72 and Rs3.29 per litre, respectively, with new petrol price standing at Rs252.10.

In contrast, the government reduced the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil by 62 paise and 48 paise per litre, respectively.

New Petrol Price in Pakistan

Pakistani Govt Jacks Up Petrol By Rs3 72 Diesel By Rs3 29 Per Litre Starting December 1

The changes were made in light on tweaks in International oil markets that saw a decline in prices, with Brent crude falling by 34 cents (0.46%) to settle at $72.94 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude dropping by 72 cents (1.05%) to $68.

Earlier, it was reported that the government might introduce General Sales Tax (GST) on petroleum products and increasing the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) from Rs60 to Rs70 per litre, at directions of IMF, but no development was shared on it.

Sources reveal that if the government agrees to these proposals, petrol and diesel prices could saw big increase, adding more pressure on consumers who are already bearing brunt of soaring prices.

Pakistan keeps petrol prices unchanged for next fortnight

