Ppp Ex Lawmaker Makhdoom Syed Hassan Gilani Dies In Road Accident

ISLAMABAD –A tragic incident occurred near Uch Sharif, where former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gillani succumbed to injuries in a road accident.

Reports in local media said the deadly accident occurred near Nabipur, resulting in deaths of two individuals, including former lawmaker Makhdoom Gilani while three people were injured.

A speeding car collided with a truck carrying livestock, and Gilani and other person Muhammad Akbar died at the scene. Those who suffered injuries were Sultan (30), Hanif (45), and Jand Wada (55) who were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Gillani’s tragic death garnered condemnation as tributes started pouring in for his political contributions. The deceased had served two terms as an MNA, initially with the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and later as an independent candidate.

He joined the PPP in 2017 and contested elections twice on its ticket, but failed to win the polls.