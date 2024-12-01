Wedding bells are set to ring for Neelam Munir, but who is the groom?

KARACHI – Pakistani Actress Neelam Munir is set tie to marry soon in UAE and fans are excited to know about her husband to be.

Social sites are buzzing with exciting news as Dil Mom Ka Diya star is ready to embark on new journey. The wedding will take place in Dubai, while details about groom remain undisclosed by Neelam.

The relationship status of 32-year-old often remained under limelight. Neelam – on the other hand – has not officially confirmed the buzz about her wedding as she previously mentioned that her fans would learn about her marriage when the time is right. Sources however confirmed that the ceremony will be a intimate affair.

Neelam is an actor par excellence, who rose to fame with Dil Mom Ka Diya. She also made her film debut in comedy-thriller Chupan Chupai and later starred in the successful romantic-comedy Wrong No. 2.