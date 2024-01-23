Search

PakistanWeather

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP this week

Web Desk
12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP this week
Source: File Photo

Met Office said that a wet spell is likely to lash upper parts of the country in the coming days. Rain and snowfall spell will bring more chilly weather to northern region.

As per PMD advisory, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir are expected to get rain and snowfall in the few days.

Peshawar Rain update

As other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive rains, there is no rain forecast for provincial capital Peshawar for Tuesday.

Peshawar Temperature Today

On Tuesday, the mercury of Peshawar was recorded at 6°C at noon, while temperature is expected to drop in the evening and night. 

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 223, which is Very Unhealthy.

Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country. Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Islamabad, plain areas of Punjab, and upper Sindh. Very cold weather is likely in aforesaid areas due to dense fog.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh -12, Skardu -10, Kalam -07, Gilgit, Astore, Kalat -06, Gupis, Srinagar -05, Chitral -04, Bunji, Dir, Hunza, Rawalakot, Quetta and Mirkhani -03.

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital remains in clutches of cold wave and fog

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:10 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Peshawar-bound plane makes emergency landing at Lahore Airport

02:17 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Corps Commander Peshawar leads rescue operation after fire engulfs ...

01:05 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital remains in clutches of cold ...

10:41 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee begins week on positive note against dollar in ...

10:27 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Winter chill sets in as Karachi receives early morning rain

09:03 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Massive fire erupts at Peshawar’s Saddar shopping mall

Most viewed

07:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

12:03 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Fear grips Islamabad as man found hanging dead from I-9 bridge

03:32 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Karachi weather update: Scattered drizzling expected today

11:20 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Three universities closed in Islamabad over security threats

10:05 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Will schools remain closed for 8 days for general elections in ...

05:34 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Excise dept launches virtual registration card for vehicles in Punjab

Advertisement

Latest

02:23 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

realme C67 is now available for sale in Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

05:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee further strengthens against dollar in inter-bank

Pakistan's lcoal currency continue to recover losses against US dollar, moving upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

In early hours of trading on Tuesday, Pakistani rupee climbed by Rs0.32 to touch 279.53.

PKR started the week on positive note, settling at 279.85 against the US dollar, per rates shared by State Bank.

The currency also registered slight gains against the greenback in open market, while the local currency. During the day, rupee was being quoted at 279.4 for customers.\

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Jan-2024/pakistani-rupee-remains-largely-stable-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-check-23-jan-forex-rates

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: