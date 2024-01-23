Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP this week

Met Office said that a wet spell is likely to lash upper parts of the country in the coming days. Rain and snowfall spell will bring more chilly weather to northern region.

As per PMD advisory, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir are expected to get rain and snowfall in the few days.

Peshawar Rain update

As other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive rains, there is no rain forecast for provincial capital Peshawar for Tuesday.

Peshawar Temperature Today

On Tuesday, the mercury of Peshawar was recorded at 6°C at noon, while temperature is expected to drop in the evening and night.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 223, which is Very Unhealthy.

Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country. Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Islamabad, plain areas of Punjab, and upper Sindh. Very cold weather is likely in aforesaid areas due to dense fog.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh -12, Skardu -10, Kalam -07, Gilgit, Astore, Kalat -06, Gupis, Srinagar -05, Chitral -04, Bunji, Dir, Hunza, Rawalakot, Quetta and Mirkhani -03.