Medical board formed for Aamir Liaquat's autopsy

KARACHI – The Sindh Health Department has formed a six-member medical board for exhumation of Aamir Liaquat's body and its postmortem examination.

The development comes days after Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon directed the provincial secretary to form a medical board and pick a date for exhumation of Aamir's body.

Police surgeon Dr Samia will head the medical board while other members include Additional Police surgeon Shahid Nizam, HoD Forensic Medicine Pervaiz Makhdoom, MLO Dr Areeb Baqai, Forensic expert Dr Hari Ram and Dr Gulzar Ali.

Media reports suggest that Amir's children also appeared before the court and opposed the plea, maintaining that exhumation would disgrace the grave of their father.

The court said that Aamir's legal heirs are the custodians of his grave. However, it maintained that there was a suspicion surrounding his death and it needed to be cleared.

A prominent TV host and political figure, Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home earlier this month.