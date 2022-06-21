Medical board formed for Aamir Liaquat's autopsy
Share
KARACHI – The Sindh Health Department has formed a six-member medical board for exhumation of Aamir Liaquat's body and its postmortem examination.
The development comes days after Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon directed the provincial secretary to form a medical board and pick a date for exhumation of Aamir's body.
Police surgeon Dr Samia will head the medical board while other members include Additional Police surgeon Shahid Nizam, HoD Forensic Medicine Pervaiz Makhdoom, MLO Dr Areeb Baqai, Forensic expert Dr Hari Ram and Dr Gulzar Ali.
Media reports suggest that Amir's children also appeared before the court and opposed the plea, maintaining that exhumation would disgrace the grave of their father.
The court said that Aamir's legal heirs are the custodians of his grave. However, it maintained that there was a suspicion surrounding his death and it needed to be cleared.
A prominent TV host and political figure, Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home earlier this month.
‘Extremely distressful’ – Syeda Tuba ... 10:12 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – Syeda Tuba Anwar, former second wife of late televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has expressed her ...
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
-
- Medical board formed for Aamir Liaquat's autopsy11:35 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
-
- CTD issues alert on terrorists’ plot to assassinate Imran Khan10:39 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- Saba Qamar and Asma Abbas’ singing video wins hearts09:35 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022