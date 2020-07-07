Pakistan extends condolence with Turkey over deaths in fireworks factory explosion
Share
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has extended condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the loss of lives and injuries to many after explosion at the fireworks factory in the Sakarya province.
In a statement today (Tuesday), Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy and their families. She also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
The spokesperson said Pakistan shares the pain of Turkish brothers and sisters and stand by them in this hour of grief.
At least four people died and dozens of others were injured when the largest fireworks factory in Turkey exploded on Friday.
-
-
-
- Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah faces NAB in corruption cases today10:51 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
- Complete shutdown in IOJ&K as Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary ...10:29 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
-
- Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi debunks death rumours06:56 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
- #QuarantineWedding: Syed Saim Ali ties the knot05:49 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020