China inks UN Arms Trade Treaty
Share
BEIJING - China has signed the UN Arms Trade Treaty, which has been designed to control the flow of weapons into conflict zones.
In a statement, China's Ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun said that Beijing allows arms exports only to sovereign states and not to non-state actors.
Adopted by the UN in 2013, the treaty requires members to keep records of international transfers of weapons and to prohibit cross-border shipments that could be used in human rights violations.
The United States (US) has rejected the treaty. President Donald Trump has said he would revoke his predecessor Barack Obama's signature who endorsed the pact.
-
-
- President Dr Arif Alvi summons NA session today11:07 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
- Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah faces NAB in corruption cases today10:51 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
- Complete shutdown in IOJ&K as Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary ...10:29 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
-
- Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi debunks death rumours06:56 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
- #QuarantineWedding: Syed Saim Ali ties the knot05:49 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020