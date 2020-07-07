Usman Mukhtar's short film 'Bench' wins at South Shore Film Festival New York

01:32 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
Usman Mukhtar's short film 'Bench' wins at South Shore Film Festival New York
Share

Pakistani Film and Drama Industry is growing day by day because of the talent and hard work of our phenomenal artists.

Many of these talented individuals are not only reaching new heights of success nationally, but internationally as well. 

Pakistani short film 'Bench', starring Usman Mukhtar and Rubya Chaudhry has won international hearts at South Shore Film Festival, New York! 

The actor took to social media to announce the news. "Bench wins at South Shore Film Festival, New York! Thank you Team!" he tweeted.

Directed by Usman Mukhtar and Ali Mudar, the story revolves around the struggles faced by a couple(played by Rubya and Usman).

Congratulations to the entire team of the film! 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Farhan Saeed pays tribute to Maulana Tariq Jameel
01:19 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi debunks death rumours
06:56 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
#QuarantineWedding: Syed Saim Ali ties the knot
05:49 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
Chinese retailer Shein issues an apology for ...
04:17 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
Gigi Hadid slams British Magazine claiming that ...
02:42 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
Usman Mukhtar's short film 'Bench' wins at South ...
01:32 PM | 7 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farhan Saeed pays tribute to Maulana Tariq Jameel
01:19 PM | 8 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr