Usman Mukhtar's short film 'Bench' wins at South Shore Film Festival New York
Pakistani Film and Drama Industry is growing day by day because of the talent and hard work of our phenomenal artists.
Many of these talented individuals are not only reaching new heights of success nationally, but internationally as well.
Pakistani short film 'Bench', starring Usman Mukhtar and Rubya Chaudhry has won international hearts at South Shore Film Festival, New York!
The actor took to social media to announce the news. "Bench wins at South Shore Film Festival, New York! Thank you Team!" he tweeted.
#Bench wins at South Shore Film Festival, New York!!! Thank you Team!!!— Usman Mukhtar (@MukhtarHoonMein) July 6, 2020
Directed by Usman Mukhtar and Ali Mudar, the story revolves around the struggles faced by a couple(played by Rubya and Usman).
Congratulations to the entire team of the film!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
