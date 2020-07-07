LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif's bail in assets beyond means case
Web Desk
02:09 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif's bail in assets beyond means case
Share

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in till July 16 in the assets beyond means case.

According to media details, the LHC accepted Shehbaz Sharif’s plea requesting exemption from court proceedings.

During the hearing, the court asked that why Shehbaz Sharif has not appeared before the court despite testing negative for the novel coronavirus.

Counsel of the Opposition Leader told the court that Shehbaz Sharif is still showing symptoms of the disease.

More From This Category
President Dr Arif Alvi summons NA session today
11:07 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah faces NAB in corruption ...
10:51 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Complete shutdown in IOJ&K as Burhan Wani's ...
10:29 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Federal Cabinet decides to launch second phase of ...
09:59 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Earthquake jolts parts of AJK again
08:25 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
National Assembly session summoned on Wednesday
11:59 PM | 7 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali pens a heartfelt birthday note for her mother
11:36 AM | 8 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr