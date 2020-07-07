LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif's bail in assets beyond means case

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in till July 16 in the assets beyond means case.

According to media details, the LHC accepted Shehbaz Sharif’s plea requesting exemption from court proceedings.

During the hearing, the court asked that why Shehbaz Sharif has not appeared before the court despite testing negative for the novel coronavirus.

Counsel of the Opposition Leader told the court that Shehbaz Sharif is still showing symptoms of the disease.