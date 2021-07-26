Saudi foreign minister due in Pakistan tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud will pay a visit to Pakistan on Tuesday on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
He will be accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials of the Saudi government, according to the state broadcaster.
During the visit, the two foreign ministers will exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and international issues.
The Saudi FM will also call on other dignitaries as well during the visit.
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support.
He said the relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues.
Chaudhri further said Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir and has steadfastly supported the Kashmir cause. Frequent high-level visits are a key feature of the relationship that serve to further deepen and broaden the relationship in myriad dimensions.
The spokesperson said the visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister will reinforce the positive momentum in high-level exchanges and the deepening of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.
