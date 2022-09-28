Sarah Inam laid to rest in Islamabad; father vows to fight till justice is served
ISLAMABAD – Sarah Inam, a Pakistani-Canadian allegedly killed her husband Shahnawaz Amir last week, was laid to rest in the federal capital on Wednesday amid hue and cry.
The suspect, who is a son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, killed the 37-year-old spouse with dumbbells at his house in Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad, said police in an investigation report. Shahnawaz Amir is currently in police custody on physical remand.
She got married to Amir on her own choice in July this year at an intimate ceremony in Chakwal and it was not attended by the parents of the couple.
Inam’s funeral prayers were attended by his father and two brothers, who arrived from Canada and the United States respectively on Monday night.
Talking to media, Inam’s father alleged that her daughter was trapped into marriage by Amir to fleece money from her.
مقتولہ سارہ انعام کے والد اپنی بیٹی کے نماز جنازہ ادا کرنے کے بعد pic.twitter.com/XRwHTIbFuE— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) September 28, 2022
He also broke down into tears while remembering his daughter, saying: “She was most lovable child”. He vowed to pursue the legal case against the suspect till justice is served.
He revealed that the family had planned to hold a formal wedding reception for the couple in October, but “we don’t know that was coming in”.
