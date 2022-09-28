Sarah Khan reveals the secret behind her weight loss

07:39 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
2022 had been a great year for Sarah Khan as she achieved many milestones in her acting career. The 30-year-old TV star is very health conscious and proves that celebrities and carbs can never be synonymous.

After welcoming her baby girl Alyana, the Laapata star gained some extra pounds which she was able to shed with her hard work and proper diet routine.

The Raqs e Bismil actor revealed that losing weight is no more a tedious task. Having a balanced diet rather than opting for boring diets is the secret to gaining your dream weight.

'Can’t trust anyone other than my dietitian Rimsha @eat_without.guilt

I lost so much weight after Alyana but now it was stuck. Dietitian Rimsha from @eat_without.guilt helped me with this and finally I’m back to my goal weight.

Weight loss was never so easy until I met @eat_without.guilt.

I’m so happy that I didn’t have to starve myself to lose those extra pounds.'

"I ate everything I love. Her dietplans are customized according to your routine and recipes are amazing, super affordable and easy to make.

"I thought to share it with you all cause who can help better for weight loss than a qualified dietitian," Khan concluded.

On the work front, Sarah is starring in HUM TV's drama serial Wabaal co-starring Merub and Talha Chahour in lead roles.

