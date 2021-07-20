Pakistanis released from Saudi Arabia prisons return home

ISLAMABAD – A total of 63 Pakistani prisoners, who were recently released by Saudi Arabia, arrived at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Tuesday, just a day before Eid al-Adha.

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Managing Director Dr Amer Sheikh received the freed persons at the Islamabad's airport along with senior officials of the organization and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD).

A big Eid for families of released prisoners from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that arrived to their loved ones today.#overseaspakistanisfoundation #OPF #Prisoners pic.twitter.com/7wiMDysB9T — Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (@opf_pk) July 20, 2021

According to the OPF spokesman, prison sentence of 63 Pakistani prisoners detained on minor drug related cases in Riyadh, was waived off by Saudi authorities on orders of its King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and due to persistent efforts of Pakistan Mission, Riyadh, Ministries of Foreign Affairs and OPHRD, and others.