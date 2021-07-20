Pakistanis released from Saudi Arabia prisons return home
Web Desk
07:30 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Pakistanis released from Saudi Arabia prisons return home
Share

ISLAMABAD – A total of 63 Pakistani prisoners, who were recently released by Saudi Arabia, arrived at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Tuesday, just a day before Eid al-Adha.

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Managing Director Dr Amer Sheikh received the freed persons at the Islamabad's airport along with senior officials of the organization and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD).

According to the OPF spokesman, prison sentence of 63 Pakistani prisoners detained on minor drug related cases in Riyadh, was waived off by Saudi authorities on orders of its King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and due to persistent efforts of Pakistan Mission, Riyadh, Ministries of Foreign Affairs and OPHRD, and others.

More From This Category
Man thrashed by first wife’s relatives over ...
06:46 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Pakistan hopes to export indigenous ventilators ...
05:35 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
European paragliding team sets new record in ...
02:59 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Pakistani man to be set free from infamous ...
03:24 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
WATCH: Sheikh Rashid spends half a million to buy ...
12:36 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
PM's ex-wife Jemima hits out at Maryam Nawaz for ...
11:45 AM | 20 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor sends love for Sajal Aly
07:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr