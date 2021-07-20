Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor sends love for Sajal Aly

Late Bollywood legend Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor sent love to Pakistan star Sajal Aly after the latter shared a dazzling picture on Instagram.

The Yakeen Ka Safr actor shared her attractive photo from the upcoming music video Rafta Rafta, which has been sung by Atif Aslam.

As she shared the picture, social media users started praising the talented actor.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared heart emojis on the post, expressing love for the Pakistani actor.

Sajal Aly has worked in Sridevi’s Bollywood film Mom, released in July 2017.