Pakistan observes Eid Al Adha tomorrow with religious fervor

LAHORE – Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday across Pakistan with religious fervor to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages. The government has asked people to strictly follow the SOPs of COVID-19 amid fears of fourth wave of COVID-19 and spread of Delta variant.

Ulema in their sermons of Eid will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

People will offer sacrifice of animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The first day of Eid Al Adha is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Indonesia, Afghanistan and many other countries today.

The National Command and Operation Centres (NCOC) has said that the vaccination centres will remain closed on the first day of eid across the country.