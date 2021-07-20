Ayesha Omer jumps to Mahira Khan's defense amid ageist remarks by trolls
Web Desk
10:07 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Ayesha Omer jumps to Mahira Khan's defense amid ageist remarks by trolls
As the trolling directed at Pakistani stars intensifies, the latest victim seems to be superstar Mahira Khan who is being age shamed by the moral police but Ayesha Omer has the perfect comeback for the troll community.

With Mahira's comeback speculated for quite some, the cat was finally out of the bag as the Humsafar star geared up for an upcoming project with Zahid Ahmed and Sheheryar Munawar.

As the news spread like wildfire, trolls are preoccupied with Khan's age rather than curiosity regarding the upcoming project.

Earlier, the Ishq Zehanaseeb star took to his Twitter handle to share the news and wrote,

"Sweaty & exhausted at packup of our short film with a powerful message. Huge shoutout to @ItsSheheryar who has superbly directed it & such a pleasure to find that the biggest superstar we have - @TheMahiraKhan, is also an extremely humble and positive person to work with "

The picture went viral and the keyboard warriors flocked to highlight Khan's age. As the harsh remarks increased, fellow star and friend Ayesha Omer stepped forward and gave a shut-up call to the trollers.

The Karachi Se Lahore star reinstated that every human being is bound to age “and go through that natural process of life." Can we please take a step back and check our words? Can we please stop shaming others for their age, colour, physical appearance, clothes etc? Your bio says you're a psychologist, shouldn't you be more aware of this?" 

The Yalghar star concluded, "Let's be kinder, let's put ourselves in others' shoes, sending you love and light."

On the work front, the upcoming film is being produced by the digital streaming portal, See Prime. Sheheryar Munawar will be making his directorial debut with the short film starring Khan and Ahmed.

