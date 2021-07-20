Team Pakistan offer Eid prayers led by Sarfraz Ahmed (VIDEO)

MANCHERSTER – The Pakistan cricket squad on Tuesday offered their Eid Al Adha prayers at a hotel in Manchester.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed delivered the Eid sermon and led the prayers, which were attended by all the players and other officials.

Pictures show players are embracing one another while exchanging Eid greetings.

The national cricket team is currently in England for a T20 series against the English.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had not allowed the players to take their families with them on England and West Indies tours due to coronavirus pandemic.