PAKvENG – Hasan Ali declared fit to play final T20I against England

05:49 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
PAKvENG – Hasan Ali declared fit to play final T20I against England
Share

LAHORE – The medical panel has declared Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali fit to take part in final T20I against England to be played today at Old Trafford, Manchester.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the medical panel has declared Hasan Ali fit to play and available for selection today.

The pacer had to miss the first two T20Is against England due to a strain in his left leg, which he had picked during a training session at Trent Bridge last week.

Both England and Pakistan have played a very entertaining brand of cricket in the first two games of the T20I series and much of the same can be expected in the decider.

After losing the first match to Pakistan, England managed to make a fantastic comeback into the series with a 45-run win over Pakistan in the second T20I in Leeds.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be looking for improved performance, especially from his bowlers who have leaked 200 or more runs in both the games so far.

The visitors do not have an impressive record against hosts in limited-overs cricket as they have won only six matches out of 12, with one match tied and one with no result.

As the all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is in the squad to guide Green Shirts to seal the series, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are also the team’s powerhouses to take revenge after going through a humiliating clean sweep in the three-match ODI series.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, and Haris Rauf along with Shadab Khan and Usman Qadir will also join the squad as both teams are facing each other for the 21st time in this limited over cricket.

PAKvENG – England beat Pakistan in 2nd T20 08:12 PM | 18 Jul, 2021

NOTTINGHAM – Pakistan lost second game of the three-match T20I series to English on Sunday. Pakistan restricted ...

More From This Category
European paragliding team sets new record in ...
02:59 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Fatima Sana powers Pakistan to victory in final ...
02:30 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
US acknowledges Pakistan’s progress on FATF ...
10:31 AM | 20 Jul, 2021
Pakistan reports 2,145 new Covid infections, 37 ...
09:45 AM | 20 Jul, 2021
Pakistan announces first national e-sports ...
12:43 AM | 20 Jul, 2021
Pakistan, China need to stay strong to foil ...
12:29 AM | 20 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul's cast sends Eid wishes to fans
04:17 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr