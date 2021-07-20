Erdogan wants Taliban to end occupation in Afghanistan 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged the Taliban to stop its occupation of Afghanistan, underlining that the group is utilizing the wrong approach.

"The Taliban should end the occupation of the soil of their brothers," Erdoğan stated in a press conference while departing for Northern Cyprus on Monday.

Erdogan in a televised address on Tuesday from Northern Cyprus called on the United States to provide financial, diplomatic and logistical support if it wants Turkey to run and guard Kabul airport after the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

Turkey and the US are in talks for weeks to decide on the condition set by Erdogan in return of protection of the airport.

Erdogan and US President Joe Biden discussed the issue in their first face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of a NATO summit in June.

The Taliban, which continues to capture Afghan districts as foreign troops withdraw, has also warned Turkey of reaction on providing security to Kabul airport.

Erdogan in his address admitted that the Taliban had reservations, besides adding that Turkey will not take up the airport mission until the US meets the requirements.

Turkey seeks US support in diplomatic relations, logistical facilities, and financial and administrative backing.

“If these conditions could be met, we are thinking of taking over the management of Kabul airport,” international media cited Erdogan as saying.

Talking about the Taliban’s reservations, he said that the Taliban should be able to hold talks with Turkey more comfortably than it held with America.