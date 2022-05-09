Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa steps down amid violent protests over economic crisis

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka's premier Mahinda Rajapaksa has stepped down after violence erupted in the island nation amid weeks of protests over the economic crisis.

Reports in international media said Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has sent his resignation to the president. “I am resigning with immediate effect so that you will be able to appoint an all-party government to guide the country out of the current economic crisis,” the 76-year-old wrote in the letter.

Effective immediately I have tendered my resignation as Prime Minister to the President.



අගමැති ධූරයෙන් ඉල්ලා අස්වීමේ ලිපිය ජනාධිපතිතුමා වෙත යොමු කළෙමි. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) May 9, 2022

The leader of Podujana Peramuna party decided to quit after his supporters stormed a major protest site. The violent clashes erupted in the country’s capital as supporters of the Rajapaksa family went on the rampage. An immediate curfew was imposed in Colombo which was later widened to entire nation.

A lawmaker of the ruling party succumbed amid a clash with anti-government protesters outside the capital while scores were wounded. MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in Nittambuwa, and was later found dead after trying to take refuge in a nearby building, per reports.

Video - Police use water canons as pro-government supporters attack peaceful Galle Face protest site.#LKA #SriLanka #SriLankaCrisis pic.twitter.com/fm6s3HIbqc — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) May 9, 2022

Meanwhile, a new unity government is likely to be formed to resolve the country’s worst economic crisis since independence. Key opposition party announced not to join any government led by members of Rajapaksa.

The country of nearly 22 million has suffered huge shortages of food, basic medicines, and fuel amid a horrific economic crisis that triggered anti-government demonstrations.

Last week, the Lankan government imposed a state of emergency granting armed forces sweeping powers to arrest and detain agitating people after trade unions brought the country to a virtual standstill.

State of emergency imposed in Sri Lanka amid ... 01:47 PM | 2 Apr, 2022 COLOMBO – A state of emergency has been declared in Sri Lanka as protests being held outside the ...

Last month, the island nation announced default on all its external debt worth around $51 billion amid the worsening economic crisis.