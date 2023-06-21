Pakistani cyclist Usman Qamar wins Gold at Special Olympics

BERLIN – Usman Qamar of Pakistan won the gold medal in the cycling event of the ongoing 16th Special Olympic World Games in Germany.

Usman Qamar completed the distance of a 5 km road race in 7 minutes 21.59 seconds. After the great triumph, Usman Qamar said that he had prepared hard for the World Games and he hoped that he would reach the victory stand but winning the gold medal is a dream come true. "And I am also grateful to Special Olympic Pakistan who helped me a lot in my training and preparations.

"I am thankful to Allah Almighty who guided me to success. I am also thankful to my head coach Maham Tariq for training me commendably," he added.

Usman Qamar, who belongs to Islamabad, further said that he has been cycling since 2016 and attended two campuses for the World Games.

Usman's head coach Maham Tariq said that Usman's participation in the World Games was at the last minute and Usman's visa was applied just one day before the departure of the national team. I hope that Usman will continue his performance in more races and fetch more laurels for the country, Maham said.