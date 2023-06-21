Special Olympics: Pakistan’s Umair Kayani wins Gold; Umaima Iftikhar secures Silver in Javelin Throws

BERLIN – In the javelin men's event of the 16th Special Olympic World Games of Athletics, Pakistan's Umair Kayani won the gold medal with a throw of 38.81 meters, while Umaima Iftikhar of Pakistan won the silver medal with a throw of 10.47 meters in the women's javelin event.

The 25-year-old national athlete Umair Kayani from Wah Cantt called Commonwealth Games gold medalist Arshad Nadeem as his idol and expressed his desire to earn a name like him.

Umair's Head Coach Irfan Anwar says that Umair has been very skilled in shot-put and javelin throwing since his early days and keeping this in mind for the World Games, his preparation has been going on for the past two years.

The Head Coach hoped he will continue his streak of good performances in the shot put as well in the future as well and will win more honor and laurels for the country.