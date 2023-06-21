ICC turns down Pakistan's bid to change ODI World Cup 2023 venues

LAHORE – Pakistan's request to switch venues for the ODI World Cup 2023 has been denied by International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC was formally asked by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to switch the locations of two games in India. Pakistan inquired about its matches against Australia in Bengaluru and Afghanistan in Chennai in a letter to the ICC.

However, at a combined meeting on Tuesday evening with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ICC formally rejected PCB's plea since it did not provide a compelling argument for the venue switch.

It is to remember that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to announce the final schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 on next week.

Reports suggest that the schedule would be unveiled on June 27 as 100-day countdown to the international event will begin from this day -- which is going to start on Oct 5 in India.