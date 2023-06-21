Ronaldo becomes first footballer to make 200 international appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to play 200 international matches on Tuesday, when Portugal defeated Iceland in a European Championship qualification match.
The Portugal captain, who made his international debut in 2003, reached the milestone when playing against Iceland at Laugardalsvollur stadium in Reykjavik, where he also scored the game-winning goal.
"I'm overjoyed. You never anticipate experiencing a moment like reaching 200 caps. It's an incredible accomplishment. Naturally, the fact that I scored the game-winning goal makes it even more memorable," Ronaldo stated following the match.
Ronaldo's 123rd goal for Portugal increased his record as the most prolific international scorer all-time.
In March, during Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying match against Liechtenstein, the Al-Nassr striker surpassed Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa, who had held the record of 196 matches, for the most international appearances.
Ronaldo was presented with a Guinness World Record plaque before the match against Iceland in recognition of becoming the first male player to play in 200 international games.
Portugal now leads the standings with 12 points, two more than Slovakia in second place.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|290.5
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|370
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.4
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.79
|771.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.3
|40.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.19
|42.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.51
|3.62
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.03
|942.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.06
|181.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.74
|753.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.26
|323.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,024.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
