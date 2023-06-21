Where does Pakistan stand on US visa rejection list? Here's the ranking

NEW YORK - The United States has been a dream destination for everyone across the world due to the life opportunities that it offers.

The improved social status, employment opportunities, and social security besides other factors attract thousands of people including people from Pakistan to try their luck in the country and apply for a visa for that purpose.

The attractiveness of the United States also makes its visa approval process very competitive for different countries and a list in this regard has been revealed.

Announced through a tweet, World of Statistics account has shared the rankings of countries based on the rejection of US visa.

As per the rankings, the rejection rate of US visas for applicants from Pakistan is 31 percent meaning thereby that 31 out of 100 people fail in securing a US visa; it has not been informed which category of visas has been analyzed for the rankings and what are the factors which become a reason for the rejection of visas.

Who Tops the List

Interestingly, the country whose US visa rejection rate is 100 percent is Micronesia which is in the western Pacific Ocean. It is composed of more than 600 islands and islets in the Caroline Islands archipelago.

Who Gets the Visa easily

Residents of Monaco get US visas most easily as the rejection rate for the country is zero percent.

Delving deep into the statistics confirms that the US visa rejection rate for Israel is 2 percent, for Argentina it is 4 percent and for those from Japan, it is 6 percent.

Moreover, the US visa rejection rate for Indians is 7 percent while it is 10 percent for UAE citizens.

The country-wise visa rejection rate is as follows:

Czechia 8%

Portugal 9%

South Africa 10%

UAE 10%

Singapore 10%

Spain 11%

Philippines 12%

Germany 12%

Denmark 12%

Indonesia 12%

Finland 13%

France 13%

New Zealand 13%

Australia 13%

Qatar 13%

Chile 14%

Saudi Arabia 14%

Brazil 14%

Vietnam 15%

UK 16%

Netherlands 17%

Norway 17%

Sweden 17%

South Korea 17%

Turkey 20%

Ireland 21%

Sri Lanka 22%

Egypt 23%

Thailand 24%

Ethiopia 25%

Nigeria 26%

Russia 26%

Bangladesh 30%

China 30%

Pakistan 31%

Colombia 33%

Venezuela 34%

Ukraine 41%

Kenya 42%

Syria 43%

Iraq 45%

Afghanistan 53%

Iran 54%

Cuba 57%

Canada 58%

Rwanda 63%

Somalia 74%

Mauritania 90%