Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy unveils documentary series on climate change in Pakistan

Academy Award-winning director, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, is gearing up to release her latest masterpiece, a four-part documentary series titled "Champions of Climate Change: Voices for a Greener Pakistan."

This riveting four-part film series is a call to amplify the voices of resilient Pakistanis who are fearlessly confronting the greatest crisis of our era, while inspiring a global movement for climate action. In collaboration with Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi and the U.S. Consulate General Karachi, this groundbreaking series is set to be released on June 21st, coinciding with the internationally recognized Show Your Stripes Day—an imperative endeavor that seeks to raise awareness about the pressing need to combat climate change through collective efforts.

Each film within the series focuses on a distinct facet of climate change and environmental conservation, highlighting stories of resilience, innovation, and tangible impact. Viewers will be introduced to four exceptional individuals who are making a significant difference in Pakistan: Usman Iqbal from Karachi, Sindh; Wajiha Siddiqui Mehdi from Jacobabad, Sindh; Hatim Baloch from Panjgur, Balochistan; and Yahya Musakhel from Zhob, Balochistan.

The documentary series is divided into four compelling sets, each exploring a specific theme: "Hamara Rishta Samandar Se" (Our Bond with the Sea), "Hangami Halaat" (A State of Emergency), "Aik Sath Mil Ke Ba Ikhtiyar" (Together We Have Power), and "Chotay Iqdam, Baray Asraat" (Small Things Make a Big Difference).

SOC Films, the vanguard of Pakistani production houses, proudly took to their official Instagram account to announce the release of the series.

Through this innovative documentary, Chinoy aims to shed light on the remarkable efforts being undertaken within the country to combat climate change. By sharing these stories of resilience and inspiring actions, the documentary series hopes to empower viewers to actively participate in environmental protection and contribute to a greener future for Pakistan.