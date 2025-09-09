Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs in opening match of Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong by 94 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2025.

In the tournament’s first game held in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong’s team, chasing a target of 189, was restricted to 94 runs for 9 wickets.

For Hong Kong, Babar Hayat was the top scorer with 39 runs. Captain Yasim Murtaza made 16, Aizaz Khan 6, Kinchit Shah 6, Ehsan Khan 6, Zeeshan Ali 5, Kalhan Chellu 4, while Anshy Rath and Nizakat Khan were dismissed without scoring.

Ayush Shukla and Ateeq Iqbal remained unbeaten with 1 run each.

For Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib and Fazalhaq Farooqi took 2 wickets each, while Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, and Rashid Khan claimed 1 wicket apiece.

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat, Afghanistan posted 188 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs, powered by a blistering knock from Azmatullah Omarzai.

Sediq Atal remained not out on 73, while Omarzai smashed 53 off 21 balls. Mohammad Nabi scored 33, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 8, Gulbadin Naib 5, Karim Janat 2, and Ibrahim Zadran 1.

Captain Rashid Khan remained not out on 3.

For Hong Kong, Kinchit Shah and Ayush Shukla took 2 wickets each, while Ehsan Khan and Ateeq Iqbal picked 1 wicket each.