Chahat Fateh Ali Khan and actress Meera’s video goes viral

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan And Actress Meeras Video Goes Viral

Pakistani social media sensation Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, known for his unique singing style, has once again caught the internet’s attention—this time alongside actress Meera. A video of the two performing together has gone viral, sparking a wave of humorous reactions from users.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan had previously gained massive popularity with his rendition of the legendary Noor Jehan’s song “Bado Badi,” amassing 27 million views on social media. However, the video was later removed from YouTube due to copyright issues. Despite this, the song has become a signature performance for him at various events.

Recently, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan teamed up with Meera to create another rendition of “Bado Badi” in a video shared on his Instagram. The clip has quickly gained traction, with social media users flooding the comments section with witty and amusing remarks.

Both Chahat Fateh Ali Khan and Meera are no strangers to online attention—Meera often trends for her English-speaking attempts, while Chahat Fateh Ali Khan remains a topic of discussion due to his distinctive musical performances. Their latest collaboration has only added to their internet fame, keeping audiences entertained with their unfiltered personalities.

Staff Reporter

