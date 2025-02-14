Babar Azam becomes fastest Pakistani to reach 6,000 ODI runs

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has achieved yet another milestone, becoming the fastest Pakistani batter to reach 6,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The historic feat came during the final of the tri-nation series against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Babar needed just 10 more runs before the match to cross the landmark, and he did so in record time, solidifying his place among Pakistan’s all-time greats.

Prior to the match, the star batter had amassed 5,990 runs in 125 ODIs at an impressive average of 55.98. By reaching 6,000 runs, he joined an elite club, becoming the 11th Pakistani to achieve this milestone.

Babar now stands among the country’s top run-scorers, trailing behind legendary names such as Inzamam-ul-Haq (11,701 runs), Mohammad Yousuf (9,554), and Saeed Anwar (8,824).

Additionally, the 29-year-old has equaled South African great Hashim Amla’s record for the fastest 6,000 ODI runs, further cementing his reputation as one of the finest batters in world cricket.