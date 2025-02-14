Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Babar Azam becomes fastest Pakistani to reach 6,000 ODI runs

Babar Azam Makes History with Fastest 6,000 ODI Runs for Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has achieved yet another milestone, becoming the fastest Pakistani batter to reach 6,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The historic feat came during the final of the tri-nation series against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Babar needed just 10 more runs before the match to cross the landmark, and he did so in record time, solidifying his place among Pakistan’s all-time greats.

Prior to the match, the star batter had amassed 5,990 runs in 125 ODIs at an impressive average of 55.98. By reaching 6,000 runs, he joined an elite club, becoming the 11th Pakistani to achieve this milestone.

Babar now stands among the country’s top run-scorers, trailing behind legendary names such as Inzamam-ul-Haq (11,701 runs), Mohammad Yousuf (9,554), and Saeed Anwar (8,824).

Additionally, the 29-year-old has equaled South African great Hashim Amla’s record for the fastest 6,000 ODI runs, further cementing his reputation as one of the finest batters in world cricket.

Staff Reporter

Advertisment

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 14 Feb 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

