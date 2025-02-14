Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan tie the knot, share picture from Kaaba

Renowned Pakistani actors Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan have officially tied the knot, marking the occasion with a deeply spiritual moment in Makkah.

The couple shared their wedding announcement on Instagram, posting pictures from their Umrah pilgrimage. In the heartwarming images, Gohar and Kubra can be seen touching the Kaaba’s cloth and smiling at each other, capturing a moment of serenity and devotion.

Captioning the photos, the couple wrote, “Seventy thousand angels bear witness before Allah, and His mercy rains upon us.”

The news of their marriage has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities. Well-wishers have flooded the comments section, sending prayers and best wishes to the newlyweds.

Their heartfelt announcement has quickly gone viral, resonating with admirers who are celebrating the union of two beloved stars in the most sacred of places.