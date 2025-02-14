Gold price increases by Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices have risen once again, reaching new all-time highs in both international and local markets.

According to reports, increasing investment in gold to protect assets from devaluation has led to uncertainty in the global precious metals market.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold surged by $20 per ounce, reaching a record $2,933.

This hike pushed local gold prices higher, with 24-karat gold rising by Rs2,200 per tola to an unprecedented Rs306,200.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,886, reaching Rs262,517.

Meanwhile, silver prices also saw an upward trend, with per tola silver rising by Rs83 to Rs3,450, and 10 grams increasing by Rs71 to Rs2,957.