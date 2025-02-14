Extensive use of UK SIMs in Pakistan connected to child pornography

ISLAMABAD – Additional Director General of the Cybercrime Wing of FIA, Waqar-ud-Din Syed, has stated that cybercrime in Pakistan is an extremely complex issue.

Addressing a press conference, he explained that strategies are developed to combat cybercrimes based on emerging trends. He highlighted that the department is actively cracking down on the illegal trade of international SIM cards.

Waqaruddin revealed that UK-based SIM cards are the most commonly used in Pakistan, facilitating criminal activities through unauthorized mobile SIMs. Pre-activated UK SIMs are readily available online for purchase.

He further stated that social media platforms are also being used for ordering these SIMs, which are involved in child pornography and online financial fraud.

He emphasized that terrorists always find a means to communicate, and the use of foreign SIMs is part of this chain. However, ensuring Pakistan’s security and upholding the law remains the top priority.