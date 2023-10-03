Search

Business

Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman elected new Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association Chairman

Web Desk
11:16 AM | 3 Oct, 2023
Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman elected new Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association Chairman

Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has unanimously elected Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman as Central Chairman at the Annual General Meeting of PPMA held on 29-September, 2023 at Faletti's Hotel, Lahore. This was a proud moment for the family as his father Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman has also served as Chairman of the esteemed association.

Chaudhry Israr Sharif and Dr. Mahwash Khan took oath as Senior Vice-Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively. Dr. Shafique-ur-Rehman was elected as the Zonal Chairman for North Zone (Punjab & KPK). Ch. Muhammad Hanif (Chief Election Commissioner) administered the oath of office to newly elected executive committee members and office bearers.

Former Chairmen and leading figures of the Pakistani Pharmaceutical Industry graced the occasion including Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Dr. A. Q. Khokhar, Mian Asad Shuja-ur-Rehman, Zahid Saeed, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Dr. Kaiser Waheed Sheikh, Hamid Raza, Kashif Sajjad Sheikh, Qazi Mansoor Dilawar, Tauqeer-ul-Haq, Syed Farooq Bokhari, Mian Tariq Misbah, Ch. Yousaf Ali, Osman Khalid Waheed, Shafique Abbasi, Dr. Tahir Azam, Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Nadeem Zafar, Saleem Iqbal, Nadir Khan, Adnan Hirani, Atif Iqbal, Arshad Mahmood (immediate past North Zone Chairman), Khalid Munir, Uzair Nagra, Hamid Zaka, Aman Sheikh, Usman Shaukat, Haseeb Khan and other honourable members.

Addressing the gathering, the immediate past Central Chairman Syed Farooq Bokhari highlighted the challenges of the past twelve months including historical devaluation of currency and serious issued in import of raw materials. He appreciated the hard work put in by his team and praised the support and generosity of honourable members during the flood catastrophe.

New Central Chairman Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman praised Syed Farooq Bokhari for his vision and dedication. He also highlighted the agenda for the next year including the dire need to update the country’s drug laws based on international references, improving the pricing policy, enhancing export etc. with the aim to continue providing quality and affordable medicines to the public. He thanked the caretaker Federal Ministers Dr. Nadeem Jan (Health) and Mr. Gohar Ejaz (Commerce & Industry) for their positive view of this essential industry and looked forward to cooperation by Mr. Asim Rauf, CEO of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

05:24 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Empowering Women-Led Tech Innovations: She Loves Tech Pakistan 2023 ...

02:16 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Honda Pridor latest price in October 2023 in Pakistan

08:50 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

AirSial is conducting walk-in interviews for new job openings | ...

06:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan October 2023

12:19 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Pakistan cuts petrol price by Rs8 per litre for October 

10:08 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

LPG price hiked by Rs20.86 per kg in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

12:33 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

PAKvAUS: Pakistan vs Australia World Cup 2023 warm-up match Live Streaming details

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 3 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 3 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 3, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.1 773.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.79 41.19
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930 939
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.52 174.52
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.22 756.22
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 314.22 316.72
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 3, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,500 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 3 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Karachi PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Islamabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Peshawar PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Quetta PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Sialkot PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Attock PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Gujranwala PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Jehlum PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Multan PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Bahawalpur PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Gujrat PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Nawabshah PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Chakwal PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Hyderabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Nowshehra PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Sargodha PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Faisalabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Mirpur PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: