Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman elected new Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association Chairman

Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has unanimously elected Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman as Central Chairman at the Annual General Meeting of PPMA held on 29-September, 2023 at Faletti's Hotel, Lahore. This was a proud moment for the family as his father Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman has also served as Chairman of the esteemed association.
Chaudhry Israr Sharif and Dr. Mahwash Khan took oath as Senior Vice-Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively. Dr. Shafique-ur-Rehman was elected as the Zonal Chairman for North Zone (Punjab & KPK). Ch. Muhammad Hanif (Chief Election Commissioner) administered the oath of office to newly elected executive committee members and office bearers.
Former Chairmen and leading figures of the Pakistani Pharmaceutical Industry graced the occasion including Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Dr. A. Q. Khokhar, Mian Asad Shuja-ur-Rehman, Zahid Saeed, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Dr. Kaiser Waheed Sheikh, Hamid Raza, Kashif Sajjad Sheikh, Qazi Mansoor Dilawar, Tauqeer-ul-Haq, Syed Farooq Bokhari, Mian Tariq Misbah, Ch. Yousaf Ali, Osman Khalid Waheed, Shafique Abbasi, Dr. Tahir Azam, Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Nadeem Zafar, Saleem Iqbal, Nadir Khan, Adnan Hirani, Atif Iqbal, Arshad Mahmood (immediate past North Zone Chairman), Khalid Munir, Uzair Nagra, Hamid Zaka, Aman Sheikh, Usman Shaukat, Haseeb Khan and other honourable members.
Addressing the gathering, the immediate past Central Chairman Syed Farooq Bokhari highlighted the challenges of the past twelve months including historical devaluation of currency and serious issued in import of raw materials. He appreciated the hard work put in by his team and praised the support and generosity of honourable members during the flood catastrophe.
New Central Chairman Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman praised Syed Farooq Bokhari for his vision and dedication. He also highlighted the agenda for the next year including the dire need to update the country’s drug laws based on international references, improving the pricing policy, enhancing export etc. with the aim to continue providing quality and affordable medicines to the public. He thanked the caretaker Federal Ministers Dr. Nadeem Jan (Health) and Mr. Gohar Ejaz (Commerce & Industry) for their positive view of this essential industry and looked forward to cooperation by Mr. Asim Rauf, CEO of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 3, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.1
|773.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.79
|41.19
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930
|939
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.52
|174.52
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.22
|756.22
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.22
|316.72
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,500 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Karachi
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Quetta
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Attock
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Multan
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
