Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman elected new Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association Chairman

Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has unanimously elected Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman as Central Chairman at the Annual General Meeting of PPMA held on 29-September, 2023 at Faletti's Hotel, Lahore. This was a proud moment for the family as his father Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman has also served as Chairman of the esteemed association.

Chaudhry Israr Sharif and Dr. Mahwash Khan took oath as Senior Vice-Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively. Dr. Shafique-ur-Rehman was elected as the Zonal Chairman for North Zone (Punjab & KPK). Ch. Muhammad Hanif (Chief Election Commissioner) administered the oath of office to newly elected executive committee members and office bearers.

Former Chairmen and leading figures of the Pakistani Pharmaceutical Industry graced the occasion including Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Dr. A. Q. Khokhar, Mian Asad Shuja-ur-Rehman, Zahid Saeed, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Dr. Kaiser Waheed Sheikh, Hamid Raza, Kashif Sajjad Sheikh, Qazi Mansoor Dilawar, Tauqeer-ul-Haq, Syed Farooq Bokhari, Mian Tariq Misbah, Ch. Yousaf Ali, Osman Khalid Waheed, Shafique Abbasi, Dr. Tahir Azam, Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Nadeem Zafar, Saleem Iqbal, Nadir Khan, Adnan Hirani, Atif Iqbal, Arshad Mahmood (immediate past North Zone Chairman), Khalid Munir, Uzair Nagra, Hamid Zaka, Aman Sheikh, Usman Shaukat, Haseeb Khan and other honourable members.

Addressing the gathering, the immediate past Central Chairman Syed Farooq Bokhari highlighted the challenges of the past twelve months including historical devaluation of currency and serious issued in import of raw materials. He appreciated the hard work put in by his team and praised the support and generosity of honourable members during the flood catastrophe.

New Central Chairman Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman praised Syed Farooq Bokhari for his vision and dedication. He also highlighted the agenda for the next year including the dire need to update the country’s drug laws based on international references, improving the pricing policy, enhancing export etc. with the aim to continue providing quality and affordable medicines to the public. He thanked the caretaker Federal Ministers Dr. Nadeem Jan (Health) and Mr. Gohar Ejaz (Commerce & Industry) for their positive view of this essential industry and looked forward to cooperation by Mr. Asim Rauf, CEO of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).