Charred body of missing Karachi youth found

KARACHI – The burnt body of Mustafa Amir, who went missing from Defence a month ago, was discovered near Hub Checkpost. His remains were found in the trunk of his charred car.

Addressing a press conference, DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider, alongside CPLC officials, stated that significant progress had been made in the case. Mustafa, 23, was kidnapped on January 6, after which his mother received a ransom call. The case was then transferred to the CIA, with CPLC providing crucial assistance.

On February 8, police arrested Mustafa’s friend, Armaghan, after an encounter in which a DSP and two officers were injured. During the arrest, Mustafa’s phone and bloodstains on a carpet were found at Armaghan’s house. Intelligence agencies also assisted in the investigation.

DIG Haider revealed that Armaghan and another suspect, Shiraz, were close friends and had studied together until seventh grade, with Mustafa also being their friend. A dispute at Armaghan’s house led to Mustafa’s murder. His body was placed in his own car and set on fire near Hub Checkpost. Armaghan and Shiraz were directly involved, and further investigations are underway to identify additional suspects. The police will seek a remand order tomorrow.

Forensic tests have been initiated on bloodstains found in the room and samples from Mustafa’s mother for DNA confirmation. While preliminary findings confirm the body belongs to Mustafa, final verification will come from DNA results.

DIG Haider clarified that although Mustafa had a past drug-related case, there is no evidence linking this murder to an international gang or drug cartel, dismissing such claims as misinformation. Whether Armaghan was a drug dealer remains under investigation.

Earlier, investigative authorities confirmed finding Mustafa Amir’s unrecognizable, burnt body in the trunk of his fully incinerated car near Hub Checkpost. According to police, Mustafa was taken to the location on January 6, where his friend Armaghan and an accomplice set the car on fire. The body was recovered within the limits of the Diji police station.

Mustafa’s father, Aamir Shuja, had informed the media that his son left home with his car on January 6. When he contacted Armaghan on January 10, he became suspicious of his responses. Following this, the family received a ransom call from a foreign number, and despite providing evidence, police initially took no action.

Mustafa’s father had also sought Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori’s help in securing his son’s return. Subsequently, investigators located Mustafa’s burnt car and remains near Hub Checkpost.