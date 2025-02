KARACHI – The Sindh government has declared public holiday on February 19 for Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s urs.

According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department, February 19 (Wednesday) will be a public holiday across the province on the occasion of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs.

All government, semi-government offices, and educational institutions will remain closed on this day.